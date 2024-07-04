Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.07.2024
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065
Dow Jones News
04.07.2024 10:43 Uhr
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director's notification

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director's notification 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director's notification 
04-Jul-2024 / 09:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
Richard Robinow (a director of REA) has advised the company that, on 1 July 2024, he transferred to his son, Luke 
Robinow (the President Director of REA's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations), by way of gift, 
his entire personal holding of ordinary shares in Emba Holdings Limited ("Emba"), a company wholly owned by the Robinow 
family and a substantial shareholder in REA. 
There has been no change to Emba's holding of 13,022,420 ordinary shares (29.71 per cent) in REA. 
Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 332178 
EQS News ID:  1939807 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1939807&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2024 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
