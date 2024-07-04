DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director's notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director's notification 04-Jul-2024 / 09:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Richard Robinow (a director of REA) has advised the company that, on 1 July 2024, he transferred to his son, Luke Robinow (the President Director of REA's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations), by way of gift, his entire personal holding of ordinary shares in Emba Holdings Limited ("Emba"), a company wholly owned by the Robinow family and a substantial shareholder in REA. There has been no change to Emba's holding of 13,022,420 ordinary shares (29.71 per cent) in REA. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 332178 EQS News ID: 1939807 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

