Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2024) - - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its influencer marketing initiatives.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has started its influencer marketing campaign. This campaign will reward selected influencers with shares in the company and/or cash, for contributing original first-person content to Keek. Influencers will require more than 100,000 followers on their existing social media platforms to qualify for the top tier of the program. The program also allows users with less than 100,000 social media followers to participate in the program albeit at lower tier levels.

Users will be able to see their earnings accumulate in their online Keek wallet accompanied with a feed of the Company's share price. This marketing program will run for a 3-month trial period initially. To minimize dilution, a fixed number of shares will be allocated to this marketing program.

"You can't win a game by only playing defense. It's time for some offense" says company CEO Mark Itwaru. He goes on to say "We're giving the community a chance to contribute to and benefit from, the growth of Keek in meaningful ways. This is a game changer in the industry".

The. Company believes its initiatives will significantly increase the usage and attractiveness of Keek. It will do this by exposing Keek to tens of millions of potential users. and by providing them with original, engaging first-person content.

You can now find Keek in the Apple AppStore, the Google Playstore and at www.keek.com

