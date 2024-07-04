Calibre Mining was added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective June 24 and appointed a new director, Cosa Resources announced the completion of geophysical surveys at several uranium projects in eastern Athabasca, Vizsla Silver released excellent drill results representing some of the highest grade gold intercepts drilled to date at the Panuco project. And U.S. GoldMining begins drilling at the Whistler gold-copper project in Alaska. Company overview: Cosa Resources Corp. ? https://cosaresources.ca/ ISIN: CA22113C1014 , WKN: A3DJYJ , FRA: SSKU.F , TSXV: COSA.V More videos about Cosa Resources Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/cosa-resources-corp/ U.S. GoldMining Inc ? https://www.usgoldmining.us ISIN: US90291W1080 , WKN: A3D7H8 , FRA: Q0G.F More videos about U.S. GoldMining Inc ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/us-goldmining-inc/ Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO More videos about Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ Vizsla Silver Corp. ? https://vizslasilvercorp.ca/ ISIN: CA92857Y1060 , WKN: A2PTL5 , FRA: 0G3.F , TSXV: VZLA.V , Valor: 42064860 More videos about Vizsla Silver Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/vizsla-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Uran Uranium Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV