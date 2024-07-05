Agillic A/S: Agillic receives approval of 71% of the applied tax credit and thereby concludes the full tax credit scheme review for 2019 - 2022. Net profit increases by DKK 10.5 million in 2024

Announcement no. 05 2024

Contains insider information

Copenhagen - 5 July 2024 - Agillic A/S

Agillic has received a final decision from the Danish Tax Authorities regarding tax credit for the years 2019-2022 which approves the majority of the applied amount for all 4 years.

The decision has the following financial impact in 2024:

The income statement 2024 will be positively impacted by net interest DKK 1.7 million and tax income DKK 8.8 million resulting in a net profit increase of DKK 10.5 million.

The decision will also increase the cash position by DKK 2.1 million, and reduce short term debt by DKK 8.4 million, while equity will increase by DKK 10.5 million.

Subsequent to the Danish Tax Authorities (DTA) decision in 2023 to decline the entire tax credit for 2019, Agillic appealed the decision. In the annual report 2023, a full reservation for a negative outcome was included in accordance with IFRS principles.

As DTA's review of 2020 and 2021 changed the interpretation previously made, an agreed combined process for 2019-2022 was opened. The outcome is a collective approval of 71% of the applied tax credit for all 4 years. As a consequence, Agillic withdraws the appeal previously submitted regarding 2019.

The impact will be reflected in the Q2 and half-year financial results expected to be published on 27 August 2024.

Financial guidance 2024 (unchanged)

DKK million 2024 Revenue 62 to 66 EBITDA 0 to 2 ARR Subscriptions 56 to 60 ARR Transactions 10 to 14 Total ARR 66 to 74

