Agillic A/S: Agillic releases Q1 2025 financial results: YoY, ARR from subscriptions is up 4%, EBITDA is up DKK 0.2 million, and cash flow from operations improved by DKK 1.9 million

Finanznachrichten News

Announcement no. 08 - Copenhagen, 7 May 2025 - Agillic A/S

ARR from subscriptions increased by 4% in Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024 due to new clients and stabilisation of churn. Agillic expects growth from both existing clients and new clients in 2025.

Total revenue decreased by 1% in Q1 2025 YoY due to lower revenue following last year's high churn level. Total revenue is expected to increase in 2025 as per 2025 guidance.

EBITDA increased by 20% in Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024. The increase is driven by reduced employee costs following the organisational changes in Q4 2024.

Cash flow from operations was DKK 1.9 million in Q1 2025, an increase of DKK 1.9 million YoY. The improved cash flow derives from a positive development in working capital.

Key financial and SaaS highlights
(DKK million)

Income statement Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change
Revenue subscriptions 12.6 12.6 0% 12.6 12.6 0%
Revenue transactions 2.1 2.2 -5% 2.1 2.2 -5%
Total revenue 14.7 14.8 -1% 14.7 14.8 -1%
Gross profit 12.0 12.3 -2% 12.0 12.3 -2%
Gross margin 82% 83% - 82% 83% -
Other operating income 0.0 0.2 -100% 0.0 0.2 -100%
Employee costs -7.6 -8.6 12% -7.6 -8.6 12%
Operational costs -3.6 -3.3 -9% -3.6 -3.3 -9%
EBITDA 0.8 0.6 20% 0.8 0.6 20%
Net profit -3.0 -3.4 11% -3.0 -3.4 11%







Financial position





Cash 5.2 7.2 -28% 5.2 7.2 -28%
Cash flow from operations 1.9 0.0 - 1.9 0.0 -







ARR subscriptions





ARR 54.4 52.2 4% 54.4 52.2 4%
Change in ARR 2.2 -2.0 - 2.2 -2.0 -
Change in ARR % 4% -4% - 4% -4% -

Financial guidance 2025 (announced on 6 February 2025, unchanged)

Revenue DKK 60-63 million
EBITDA DKK 5-8 million
ARR subscriptions DKK 56-60 million



For further information, please contact:
Christian Samsø, CEO
+45 24 88 24 24
christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Jack Sørensen, CFO
+45 53 88 61 48
jack.soerensen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
HC Andersen Capital
Pernille Friis Andersen

Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk. which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S
Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com


