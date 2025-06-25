Anzeige
WKN: A2JG83 | ISIN: DK0060955854
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 11:22 Uhr
110 Leser
Agillic A/S: Agillic approved as 'SKI' vendor for the Danish public sector

Press release - Copenhagen, 25 June 2025 - Agillic A/S

Agillic has been approved as a SKI vendor under the framework agreement '02.06 standard software', allowing organisations across state, regions, and municipalities to include Agillic's marketing automation platform in tenders and to procure directly from Agillic.

SKI - Staten og Kommunernes Indkøbsservice A/S - is a procurement organisation for the Danish public sector with the goal to establish sustainable procurement agreements and financial manoeuvrability for public entities by offering framework agreements for goods, services, and IT.

Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic, comments: "We are proud to be recognised as a trusted provider to the public sector. Agillic already enables personalisation and marketing automation for several public organisations, and the SKI approval makes it easier and faster for new organisations to engage - essentially accelerating the entire public sector's access to a trusted Nordic marketing automation platform."

For further information, please contact
Christian Samsøe, CEO
+45 24 88 24 24
christian.samsoe@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
