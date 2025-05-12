Anzeige
Agillic A/S: Farmasiet, Norway's largest online pharmacy, signs Agillic for advanced customer engagement

Finanznachrichten News

Press release - Copenhagen, 12 May 2025 - Agillic A/S

The Norwegian online pharmacy, Farmasiet, signs Agillic for advanced customer engagement to explore untapped business potential.

Farmasiet is Norway's largest online pharmacy, delivering thousands of both prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs and commodities throughout Norway and with pharmacists available online for fast and convenient expert advice.

Confident about the business value and potential of more advanced customer engagement, Farmasiet concluded they would need a new platform to deliver on their ambitions. The search was largely influenced by two key criteria: the technology should enable their advanced ideas, and they would need a European solution to ensure full compliance on data privacy and security.

Farmasiet decided on Agillic and in just six weeks, they launched a tailored solution including eCommerce integration, advanced customer journeys, product feeds, mobile optimisation, and more.

Hilde Andersen-Gott, CTO at Farmasiet, explains the choice of Agillic: "We are convinced there is an untapped business potential and essentially chose Agillic because the platform enables us to execute on our ideas and capitalise on that potential - now and as we scale our ambitions further. Compliance was a given and with Agillic's flexibility, 'tailored' did not mean compromising on time to market."

Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic, adds: "We are quite proud of welcoming Farmasiet. They had set a high bar for how a platform should empower their ideas to deliver on the business potential, and our platform checked all the boxes from compliance to the ability to scale customer journeys."

For further information, please contact
Christian Samsøe, CEO
+45 24 88 24 24
christian.samsoe@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
