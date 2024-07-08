Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - BCM Resources Corp (TSXV: B) ("B" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that innovative modeling of drill data from its Thompson Knolls ("TK") porphyry-skarn system is providing potentially critical vectors for further drilling.

The Company's President & CEO Dr. Sergei Diakov commented, "This completion of CASERM's investigation into skarn mineralization at TK is critical for our exploration team's focus on further exploration drilling in search of the main copper core at our TK porphyry-skarn project. The research results clearly define a trend of fluid migration from southwest to northeast. There is a high potential for an undiscovered significant size and grade skarn and porphyry mineralized system towards the center of the fluid source. Therefore, our next drilling efforts should focus on areas southwest of TK8."

Research undertaken by Prof. Mathias Burisch Hassel and M.Sc. candidate Chad Abarbanel of the Colorado School of Mines ("the Researchers") has led to a more refined understanding of the northern part of the TK porphyry-skarn system. The Researchers are part of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining ("CASERM"). Work comprised detailed relogging of intervals of skarn mineralization encountered in BCM's recent diamond drill holes in the northern part of TK, particularly in TK3, TK3a, TK5, TK6, TK8, TK9, and TK14 (see Fig. 1), along with additional sampling.





Figure 1. Location of additional drilling planned by BCM to test the concept in its ongoing efforts towards the copper core of the TK skarn-porphyry system.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6598/215677_9608e1a4a42b38b5_002full.jpg

Skarn alteration intersected at the TK Project shows spatial patterns of mineralogy and geochemistry that are highly useful for exploration vectoring into the core of the main porphyry system. At this time, a limited number of drill holes have intersected significant skarn alteration at TK, thus making future targeting tentative (best mineral intercepts are 510 ft (155.4 m) @ 0.66% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 7.4 g/t Ag, (Company news release of May 24, 2023), including 70 ft (21.3 m) @ 1.25% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au, 15 g/t Ag in TK8, and 230 ft (75.5 m) @ 0.41%, 0.06 g/t Au, 5.7 g/t Ag including 40 ft (13.1 m) @ 0.78% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 10.3 g/t Ag in TK6). Tools from this research study should enhance chances for future drilling success at TK.

The Researchers' new interpretation of the discontinuous skarn packages intersected in drill holes TK6, TK8, TK9, and TK14 as well as at the very bottom of TK5 points to a distal position within the skarn system that formed within bedded carbonate rocks surrounding the causative quartz-monzonite porphyry intrusion (Fig. 2).





Figure 2. Model of intrusive-skarn relationship at TK.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6598/215677_9608e1a4a42b38b5_003full.jpg

The geometry and mineralogy of skarn alteration strongly suggest that there is a high potential for considerably more skarn and porphyry mineralization to be discovered at TK. Distal skarn is dominantly characterized by abundant pyroxene and serpentine, whereas proximal skarn is comprised of abundant pale red garnet and lesser pyroxene. A trend of increasing garnets is evident from hole TK6 to TK8 resulting in a vector that points to further potential for discovery in areas south and west of hole TK8.

Observations confirm that copper mineralization, consisting of chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, and pyrite is mainly related to late-stage overprinting and retrograde skarn alteration, comprising minor magnetite and serpentine. Most of the copper mineralization discovered to date at TK is spatially related to skarn zones with stockwork-quartz veining mineralization also present in the QMP intrusive. Skarn alteration is associated with veinlet and stockwork zones containing abundant Mn-oxides. The greatest abundances of Mn-oxides were recognized in TK8 & TK14, a sign that the mineralized system may be further to the south or southwest.

The Researchers plotted various elemental abundance ratios including Cu/(Pb+Zn) (Fig. 3) as well as (Cu+Bi)/(Pb+Zn+Mn). Higher values (red) indicate a more proximal position than lower values (blue). TK8 and TK6 display distinctly higher Cu/(Pb+Zn) compared to TK14 and TK9 pointing to more potential to the west or south.





Figure 3. Base metal ratio isolines and skarn forming fluid move direction.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6598/215677_9608e1a4a42b38b5_004full.jpg

The geophysical anomaly of Area 2 is considered by the exploration team as the source of the fluid hosting the "yolk" of the TK porphyry-skarn system. Additional drilling to test this concept is shown in Fig. 1. It is proposed to put two drill holes between TK8 and TK17. If proven, additional drilling will be done between TK17 and DK14 and at TK17 and DK14.

In addition to the northern part of the TK porphyry/skarn system described above, BCM interprets that one or more additional porphyry systems may be located on the property near Discovery Knoll, south of the main TK system described above.

Qualified Person and QAQC

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a consultant to the Company, and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the continued exploration of its 100% owned Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo project located in Utah. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and technical advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

Sergei Diakov

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations 604-646-0144 ext. 222

info@bcmresources.com

www.bcmresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215677

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corp.