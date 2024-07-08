

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Evotec SE (EVO) announced the expansion of the strategic partnership of its biologics segment Just-Evotec Biologics, Inc. with Sandoz Group AG (SDZNY) for the development and commercial manufacturing of biosimilars.



The company stated that this enhanced collaboration reinforces Just-Evotec Biologics' dedication to delivering ongoing commercial biosimilar supply to Sandoz from its newly constructed J.POD biologics manufacturing facility at Evotec's Campus Curie in Toulouse, France.



Within this agreement, Sandoz obtains additional assurances regarding long-term supply for patients while reserving a significant commercial manufacturing capacity.



