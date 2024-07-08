BARRANQUILLA, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Eurofins network of companies, a world leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, announces the completion of the acquisition of Labormar. The acquisition will further strengthen the Eurofins network's global food and feed, cosmetic and pharmacological, and environmental testing offering and its presence in Latin America.

Known as Eurofins Labormar going forward, the laboratory represents the second Eurofins laboratory in Colombia. Headquartered in Barranquilla, Labormar is nationally recognised as a reference laboratory in the provision of high-quality food and feed, cosmetics and pharmacological safety and quality control testing, and environmental management and personalised consulting solutions.

Labormar's 90 employees based at 10 locations, comprising a laboratory and 9 logistics and sampling hubs providing national coverage, support governmental agencies, private companies and industry bodies and organisations with the highest quality standards and turnaround time.

The origins of the Eurofins network's presence in Latin America dates back to 2001, when Eurofins Genescan first established a presence in Brazil, setting up an office in São Paulo/SP, shortly followed by the opening of a laboratory. Since then, the Eurofins network of companies has continued to expand in Latin America, with more than 15 laboratories across 5 LATAM countries now operating across food, environmental, pharmaceutical, agroscience and clinical diagnostics testing segments, as well as providing specialised consultancy and audit services. To learn more, please visit: www.eurofins.com.br

About Eurofins - the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With ca. 62,000 staff across a network of more than 900 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

About Eurofins Labormar:

Eurofins Labormar comprises a laboratory headquartered on the Barranquilla coast and 9 logistic and sampling hubs positioned to provide national coverage. Eurofins Labormar is accredited to all local and market requirements, and through its analytical and testing support to clients in a myriad of sector, is recognised as a national leader in the provision of high-quality food safety and environmental control solutions.

Contacts

For further information: edbr-marketing@eurofinslatam.com