Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
59.3665
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
60.0621
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
25/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.2818
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.8888
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.7108
XPAR
TOTAL
70,000
60.1055
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250630218131/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins