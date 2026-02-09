Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
02/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
68.3375
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
03/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
67.9091
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
04/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
68.3940
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
05/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
68.2256
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
06/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
67.9795
XPAR
TOTAL
50 000
68.1691
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260209390258/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE