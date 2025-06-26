Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA, rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully issued a new €500m Schuldschein loan (the "New SSD") offering a blended interest rate of 3.8%* with an average maturity of 6.4 years.

The New SSD is structured in tranches of 5, 7 and 10 years, with 66% of the transaction on the 7-year and 10-year tenors. Demand was strong, with the order book totalling more than 1.6x the final size of the issuance.

The proceeds of the New SSD will primarily be used to refinance the €234m in Schuldschein loans that are maturing in July and October 2025, respectively. The remainder of the new SSD will be used for general corporate purposes.

With the issuance of the New SSD as well as the issuance of a new €400m hybrid bond (NC7) on 4 April 2025, Eurofins has reinforced its strong balance sheet by refinancing all debt and hybrid bonds with maturities or first calls in 2025. As a result, Eurofins has no major refinancing requirements until the outstanding €302m senior Eurobonds become due for repayment on 17 July 2026.

BayernLB and UniCredit acted as joint arrangers, Sabadell as a passive arranger and UniCredit as the loan agent for the transaction.

*Calculated at current market values of the Euribor (floored)

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins Scientific SE network of independent companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With ca. 63,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 60 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products. Eurofins companies' broad range of services are important for the health and safety of people and our planet. The ongoing investment to become fully digital and maintain the best network of state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment supports our objective to provide our customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results in the best possible turnaround time (TAT). Eurofins companies are well positioned to support clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the evolving requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

The Eurofins network has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, its companies draw on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer their clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins Scientific SE through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific SE's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific SE disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

