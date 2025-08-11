Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Weekly report on share repurchases from 07th August to 07th August 2025
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/08/2025
FR0014000MR3
1 542
64.7054
XPAR
TOTAL
1 542
64.7054
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250811273194/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins