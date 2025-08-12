Eurofins Sustainability Services, a full-service provider for retailers, brands, and manufacturers of consumer products, has grown its extensive service offering to include Origin ID, a leading cotton origin verification service. With reliable analytical techniques and superior customer support, this service provides information about the origin of cotton in products and promotes supply chain transparency across the apparel, home textiles, and personal hygiene industries.

Cotton traceability has become a requirement in many regions making origin verification through testing a necessity to check compliance against traceability regulations. Isotopic testing has emerged as a widely used method for businesses to strengthen supply chain traceability and is accepted by authorities as valuable indication of cotton origin.

Eurofins Sustainability Services' Origin ID leverages the isotope testing expertise that is rooted in the Eurofins network's history. Eurofins Scientific was founded in 1987 to market the SNIF-NMR technology, a patented analytical method utilising isotopes testing, used to verify the origin and purity of several types of food and beverages. Building on this unique technology, the Eurofins network expanded over the years in several phases by adding a very large range of bioanalytical technologies to serve a broader range of industries.

Origin ID offers much sought-after advantages:

Fifteen working day TAT with no additional fees

Dynamic database with reference samples from all major cotton growing regions, continuously updated

Ad hoc and scaled volume testing

Stable Isotope Ratio Analysis (SIRA) used in every assessment for scientifically and statistically validated results

Testing delivered through a global network of laboratories

End-to-end solution that covers database, sample collection, testing, and reporting

Important notes:

Results are assessed against a proprietary reference library database. A consistent result means the sample corresponds with the reference library data of the target country, but this does not exclude the possibility of consistency against another target country.

Reports represent the results of interpretation of testing data for the referenced sample. Eurofins accepts no liability related to the report or results and interpretations contained therein, its applicability for other non-tested samples of the same batch or for how these are used by the client or any third-party.

Given the challenges many industries and brands are experiencing in relation to cotton origin verification testing, Eurofins Sustainability Services is hosting a webinar on 14 August to introduce this innovative service offering.

About Eurofins Sustainability Services

Eurofins Sustainability Services brings together a wide range of the Eurofins network's sustainability offerings, connecting customers with solutions that meet their sustainability needs, with a mission to empower retailers, brands, and manufacturers of consumer products to fully understand their supply chain and where the most significant impacts occur. Eurofins Sustainability Services, part of the Eurofins global network of companies, offers a comprehensive suite of services to help businesses achieve regulatory compliance while protecting people and the planet.

