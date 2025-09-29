Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
22/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.5592
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.5362
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.0072
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
25/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
60.9076
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
61.1093
XPAR
TOTAL
50 000
61.8239
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
