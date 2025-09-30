The PlasticDustCloud project, a global study led by the Eurofins Environment Testing network, has revealed alarming microplastic pollution in air, with deposition rates of up to 1,300 microplastics per square metre per day (/m2/day). Working with samples collected across 12 sites in 9 countries on 3 continents, this global study highlights the pervasive presence of microplastics in the air we breathe every day.

Microplastics, defined as particles smaller than 5 mm, are now ubiquitous in the environment. Recent toxicological studies show that microplastics pose potential risks to human health and the environment, raising growing global concerns.

Research, results and methodology

In mid-2024, samples were collected using a harmonised deposition methodology at urban sites in Melbourne (AU), Budapest (HU), Bergen (NO), Gijón (ES), Rovaniemi (FI), Aabybro (DK), Barneveld (NL), Northampton (UK), Sacramento and South Bend (USA). Rural sites in Pelkosenniemi (FI) and Alta (NO) provided reference samples for comparison.

Samples were prepared and analysed across all Eurofins Environment Testing laboratories that perform microplastic testing using a suite of state-of-the-art detection technologies, including spectroscopical (FTIR, LDIR, Raman) and thermoanalytical(Pyrolysis-GC/MS, TED-GC/MS) technologies. Stringent QA/QC protocols were applied throughout the process.

The results showed deposition rates varying by site and detection method, ranging from 1,250 particles/m2/day in Barneveld (NL) and up to 3,110 µg/m2/day in Bergen (NO) using spectroscopy and thermoanalytical technologies respectively. Polyethylene and polypropylene were the most common polymers, reflecting global plastic production trends. Tyre wear particles measured up to 304 µg/m²/day, indicating road traffic as a significant contributor to environmental microplastic prevalence. Most particles detected were smaller than 100 µm that is within the breathable fraction. Significant differences were observed even between adjacent sampling points and using the same testing method, emphasising the heterogeneous distribution of airborne microplastics. These findings contribute critical data, demonstrating that microplastic pollution affects air quality globally and underscoring the need for coordinated international action. The full report is available at: plasticdustcloud.com

About the Eurofins Environment Testing network

The Eurofins Environment Testing network of laboratories contributes to a clean and safe environment by providing market-leading laboratory testing, monitoring and consulting services to a wide range of industrial companies, environmental consultants, contractors, retailers and government authorities.

Please visit: https://www.eurofins.com/environment-testing/

