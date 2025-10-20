Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/10/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
61.6609
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/10/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
61.7272
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
15/10/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.0699
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
16/10/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.4281
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
17/10/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.4329
XPAR
TOTAL
50 000
62.0638
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251020799280/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins