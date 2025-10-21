

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurofins reported that its total revenues for the third quarter rose 4.6% to 1.803 billion euros from 1.723 billion euros last year. Quarterly organic revenue growth was 4.1%.



Organic revenue growth in third quarter of 2025 was 4.2%, which included an adjustment for public working days of 0.1%.



Reported revenues for the nine-month of 2025 were 5.415 billion euros, an increase of 5.3% from the prior year. This was driven by organic growth and acquisitions, and was despite a -1.5% headwind from foreign exchange as the Euro strengthened against most currencies, and also one fewer public working day than in 9-month of 2024.



Organic revenue growth in the nine-month of 2025 was 4.0%, which included an adjustment for public working days of 0.7%.



Eurofins confirmed its objectives for fiscal year 2025 and fiscal year 2027.



Eurofins has reaffirmed its objectives for fiscal years 2025 and 2027. If the US Dollar/Euro exchange rate observed at the end of the third quarter of 2025 persists through year-end, the company anticipates a foreign exchange headwind of about -1.6% to its reported revenue growth for fiscal year 2025, with the US Dollar accounting for around 70% of the total FX impact during the first nine months of the year. Despite this, Eurofins continues to expect an improvement in its EBITDA margin compared to 2024 levels.



As an illustration of its sensitivity to currency fluctuations, Eurofins noted that if the third quarter exchange rate had applied throughout all of fiscal year 2025, reported revenue would have been about 3% lower than at 2024 average rates, with the EBITDA margin approximately 20 basis points lower.



