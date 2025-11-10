Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
03/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
60.8433
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
04/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
59.3784
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
05/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
59.1337
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
06/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.8260
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
57.8278
XPAR
TOTAL
90 000
59.0195
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
