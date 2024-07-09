

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc has agreed to sell its standalone software business or Capita One, via the sale of Capita One Limited by Capita Business Services Ltd, to Orchard Information Systems, a subsidiary of the MRI Software in a deal that values Capita One Limited at 200 million pounds on a cash-free, debt-free basis.



The disposal will result in the Capita group receiving expected gross cash proceeds of approximately 207 million pounds upon completion. Prior to completion, the Group also expects to receive a cash dividend of 4.8 million pounds from Capita One.



