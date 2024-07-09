

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas major BP Plc (BP.L) Tuesday said it currently expects upstream production in the second quarter to be broadly flat with prior quarter. The company was previously expecting upstream production in the second quarter to be lower than the first quarter.



Oil production in the second quarter is expected to be flat with last quarter while gas & low carbon energy slightly lower.



Brent averaged $84.97/bbl in the second quarter, compared to $83.16/bbl in the previous quarter.



BP's results for the second quarter are expected to be published on July 30.



