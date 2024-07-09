

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Porsche AG (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK), on Tuesday, reported that it has delivered 155,945 vehicles in the first half of the year.



In the year of product launches, Porsche stated that it sustained consistent sales performance in the first half of 2024. During this period, a total of 155,945 vehicles were delivered to customers globally, reflecting a modest decline of 7 percent from the previous year.



Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. 'In the first half of 2024, we were once again able to rely on our very well-balanced sales structure in our sales regions and compensate for challenges in individual markets. This gives us stability and confirms that we will continue to consistently pursue our strategy of value-oriented sales in the future.'



In the first half of the year, Porsche delivered 38,611 vehicles in Europe (excluding Germany), representing a 6 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year. The Porsche Cayenne, with 54,587 units, achieved the highest number of deliveries, marking a 16 percent increase in the first half of the year.



