KeyBank's Buffalo Teammates Build Beds for Children on 2024 Neighbors Make the Difference Day

Efforts helped this 100% volunteer organization dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need

"No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!"

It's not just a catch phrase, it's the mission at Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Buffalo where dozens of KeyBank teammates came together to help build beds on 2024 Neighbors Make the Difference Day, held on June 6th.

Watch a video with more information about why KeyBank teammates volunteered at Sleep in Heavenly Peace on Neighbors Make the Difference Day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G__fOOL8sx4

This long-standing annual event demonstrates KeyBank's commitment to helping its neighbors and communities thrive. Neighbors Day began in 1991, when a group of KeyBank teammates in Alaska volunteered for service projects and dubbed the effort "Neighbors Make the Difference Day." By 1993, the idea had swept across many of the communities that Key serves and became an official day of employee volunteerism. It is now the hallmark of KeyBank's commitment to its neighborhoods.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Buffalo is a 100% volunteer organization dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need. Often, these children end up sleeping on couches, blankets, and even floors, affecting their happiness and health. Sleep in Heavenly Peace's mission aligns perfectly with KeyBank's mission of helping the communities it serves thrive. KeyBank teammates contribute thousands of hours of their time and talents to local nonprofit organizations each year to give back to their local communities.

See WGRZ-TV's coverage of this day of volunteerism in Buffalo

Learn more about KeyBank's Neighbors Make the Difference Day

Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive





