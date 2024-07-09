Subaru of America, Inc.: Adventure Subaru Gives $156,500 to Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Ronald McDonald House

By Justin Trobaugh

Originally published on nwahomepage.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Both the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma received a total of $156,500 from Adventure Subaru on April 19.

Click here to continue reading on nwahomepage.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com