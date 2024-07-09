Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously, is pleased to announce that it has formed a three-way partnership with Wholehealth Pharmacy Partners ("Wholehealth") and Sol-Millennium Medical Group ("Sol-M") to develop retail pharmacy training materials aimed at enhancing sales through major pharmacy chains in Canada.

Training pharmacy staff is critical to sales growth & market penetration as the pharmacist serves as a key healthcare professional supporting patient adoption of the InsuJetTM technology. With educational materials and training, pharmacists can access patient training reimbursement fees, ensuring incentive alignment for the healthcare professional and active support for patient adoption.

With the tagline "Pharmacists supporting Pharmacists", Wholehealth is a respected provider of banner services, educational resources, and training for the pharmacy community in Canada. NuGen, Sol-M, and Wholehealth are committed to delivering the best possible program of training and support to ensure a successful rollout of the InsuJetTM to major pharmacy retail chains in Canada, with the launch scheduled to start in September 2024.

NuGen's CEO, Ian Heynen commented: "I am delighted to be partnering with an expert like Wholehealth Pharmacy Partners to accelerate Pharmacist adoption of the InsuJetTM in Canada. With professional pharmacist training and the combined commercial efforts of NuGen and Sol-M, we are fully prepared for a successful commercial launch into the major Canadian pharmacy chains in Q3."

About Wholehealth

Wholehealth is a Canadian pharmacy banner established in 2016, with 240+ locations nationwide. Wholehealth provides expert clinical, operational, and purchasing support to independent pharmacies, and is a leader in developing education and training resources for Canadian pharmacists. Through its innovative services, Wholehealth aims to leverage evidence-based practices to enhance patient care, health equity, and community pharmacy engagement. For more information, visit www.wholehealthpharmacy.ca.

About NuGen

NuGen is a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously.

The Company is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics.

InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

About Sol-M

Sol-M is one of the world's largest manufacturers of needles and syringes. It is vertically integrated with locations across the globe. Sol-Millennium's innovative technology helps positive patient outcomes, saves on medication, and enhances both clinician and patient experience. With an international sales team dedicated to delivering knowledge and outstanding customer service, Sol-Millennium's goal is to partner with those in healthcare, focusing on a healthier tomorrow.

