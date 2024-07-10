Rio Tinto will contribute A$20 million to the Western Australian Government towards the major redevelopment of the Paraburdoo Hospital, in the state's Pilbara region.

The partnership will see the ageing Paraburdoo Hospital upgraded with contemporary purpose-built facilities to support medical services for the local community, including new rooms for the GP.

Rio Tinto's contribution to the Paraburdoo Hospital will come from the company's A$250 million commitment to the Western Australian Government's Resources Community Investment Initiative (RCII). The major redevelopment of the Paraburdoo Hospital is the first project through the RCII to receive funding.

The project will be packaged together with Rio Tinto's previous A$20 million commitment to a new Tom Price Hospital, as part of a procurement approach by the State Government to create a larger package of work that is more attractive to potential contractors.

It is expected this approach will fast-track the Tom Price Hospital project by allowing early construction works to start on site while design and works for the remainder of the project progress simultaneously.

The State Government anticipates a tender will be released for both projects next month, with a contract expected to be awarded in November 2024 and works for Tom Price to begin soon after.

Rio Tinto Rail, Ports and Core Services Managing Director Richard Cohen, said "We've been part of the Pilbara region for almost 60 years and have a strong commitment to the communities of Tom Price and Paraburdoo.

"We understand health services are very important to both communities to ensure the ongoing health, safety and wellbeing of people and their families living in both towns.

"We have been working with the State Government to support the delivery of a new Tom Price Hospital and are proud to be able to make a significant contribution to the major redevelopment of Paraburdoo Hospital.

"We welcome the State Government's new procurement approach and look forward to seeing these important projects take shape in the near future."

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook, said "This innovative approach allows Government to work collaboratively with a construction contractor to urgently deliver the works at Tom Price and Paraburdoo Hospitals, with support from Rio Tinto."

"We are getting on with the job of delivering these major health infrastructure projects, by creating a larger package of works that will be more attractive to future contractors.

"Staff at both Tom Price Hospital and Paraburdoo Hospital continue to deliver excellent care to the local community, and I thank them for all they do."

Note to the editors:

Rio Tinto contributed A$20 million to the State Government to fund a new hospital in Tom Price in 2021.

Rio Tinto committed A$250 million to support Western Australian communities through the State Government's Resources Community Investment Initiative in 2022.

In 2023 Rio Tinto contributed A$53 million in social investment initiatives across the State and spent $8.8 billion with suppliers in Western Australia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709940158/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to:media.enquiries@riotinto.com



Media Relations, United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493



Media Relations, Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

M +61 436 653 412

Alyesha Anderson

M +61 434 868 118

Michelle Lee

M +61 458 609 322



Media Relations, Americas

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152



Investor Relations, United Kingdom

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797



Investor Relations, Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948



Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885



Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404



riotinto.com



Category: Pilbara