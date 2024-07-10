Anzeige
WKN: A0DQ1G | ISIN: AU000000KGL6 | Ticker-Symbol: KN6
Frankfurt
10.07.24
08:08 Uhr
0,050 Euro
-0,009
-15,25 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
KGL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
KGL RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMAL SPA3,1800,00 %
KGL RESOURCES LIMITED0,050-15,25 %
OLINK HOLDING AB ADR24,2000,00 %
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION6,500-0,76 %
WR BERKLEY CORPORATION73,12+0,41 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.