Once completed, the four-hour battery energy storage project will operate under a 15-year contract with Elia, Belgium's electricity grid operator, and be located next to Engie's gas power plant in Vilvoorde. From pv magazine ESS News site rench electric utility Engie has launched construction works on one of Europe's major battery energy storage systems (BESS) at its Vilvoorde gas power plant site, located north of Brussels. Once delivered, the 200 MW/800 MWh Vilvoode BESS project will occupy a 3. 5-hectare site and feature 320 battery modules measuring 25 m x 4 m x 3 m. The battery park has ...

