Engie and SA Power Networks have doubled participation in a rooftop solar curtailment trial to 100 households after hitting the initial cap of 50, offering financial rewards to help manage periodic oversupply. From pv magazine Australia Uptake of a trial offer run by French renewables giant Engie and electricity distributor South Australia Power Networks, which rewards customers to help manage periodic oversupply of household rooftop solar energy, has doubled its cap of 50 households to 100. The 12-month Solar Advantage trial was created as part of the Market Active Solar trial led by SA Power ...

