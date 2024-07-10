

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L), on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Geoff Drabble as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 1 October 2024. Additionally, Drabble will assume the role of Chair (designate) from the same date, transitioning to the position of Chair at his earliest convenience.



Geoff currently serves as the Chair of Ferguson plc, a building materials distribution company, with a predominant presence in North America. He also holds the position of Chair at DS Smith Plc, an international packaging company. Previously, Drabble served as a Non-Executive Director of Howden Joinery Group plc, the UK's leading specialist kitchen supplier, from 2015 to 2023, subsequently acting as its Senior Independent Director.



In his executive career, Geoff was Group Chief Executive of Ashtead Group plc, the FTSE 100 listed international equipment hire company, from 2006 to 2019 and previously held senior executive positions in Laird Group plc and Black and Decker Corp.



