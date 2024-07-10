

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins Plc (TPK.L), a builders' merchant and home improvement retailer, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Pete Redfern as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 16.



Redfern will succeed Nick Roberts, who will step down on the same day.



The incoming CEO brings over two decades of leadership, operational and finance experience in the construction sector, including 14 years as Group Chief Executive of Taylor Wimpey Plc until 2022.



He has also served on the Board of Travis Perkins as a Non-Executive Director for nine years to September 2023.



Redfern said, 'My initial focus will be on implementing and adding to the actions already underway to improve operational execution and increase the focus on efficiency and cash generation, whilst also starting to develop the Group's strategy for the years ahead.'



