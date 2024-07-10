IMMIX BIOPHARMA

Immix has announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase Ib NEXICART-2 trial of lead CAR-T asset NXC-201, which took place at lead study site, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. This US-based study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of NXC-201 in approximately 40 patients with relapsed/refractory amyloid light chain amyloidosis (r/r ALA). Management expects the trial to be fully enrolled within 18 months, implying that top-line results could be available in H126. In the near term, we anticipate rolling data readouts as seen with the prior NEXICART-1 trial. We also expect more details for the expansion of NXC-201 into additional autoimmune indications by the end of 2024.

