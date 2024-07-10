Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024
I.A.R. Systems Group AB: Cecilia Wachtmeister takes over as new CEO

Uppsala, Sweden; July 10, 2024 - Cecilia Wachtmeister, who was appointed as the new CEO of I.A.R. Systems Group AB at the end of March, will officially assume the role on August 16.

When Cecilia was recruited, it was communicated that she would take office by October 1 at the latest, with the hope of an earlier start date. Cecilia has been able to leave her previous position earlier than planned and will therefore assume the CEO role at IAR on August 16.

"We are very pleased to welcome Cecilia to IAR. The board is highly satisfied with the recruitment and the swift appointment, which enables us to advance our growth strategy without delay," says Nicolas Hassbjer, Chairman of the Board of IAR.

"I am excited to finally assume the role of CEO and continue developing this fine deep-tech software company that is growing profitably," says Cecilia Wachtmeister, incoming CEO of IAR.

Richard Lind will simultaneously leave his position but will be available to the company during the fall. Upon assuming her new role, Cecilia Wachtmeister will step down from her position as a board member of IAR.

Hanna Laurentz, Head of Corporate Communications, IAR
Tel: +46 735 12 51 37; E-mail: investorrelations@iar.com
Nicolas Hassbjer, Chairman of the Board, Tel: +46 709 17 29 02

About IAR
At IAR, we provide world-leading software and services for embedded development, empowering companies globally to bring secure products that shape the future. Since its founding in 1983, our solutions have been instrumental in ensuring quality, security, reliability, and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications for a wide range of industries, including Automotive, Industrial Automation, IoT, MedTech, Military, and Public Safety sectors. With support for 15,000 devices from over 70 semiconductor partners, we are dedicated to fostering innovation and enabling our customers' success.

The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with a global presence of sales and support offices strategically located across the world. IAR is an I.A.R. Systems Group AB subsidiary, listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap (ticker symbol: IAR B). To learn more, visit us at www.iar.com.

This information is information that IAR Systems Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-07-10 08:30 CEST.

