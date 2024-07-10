Bulten AB: Sales remain strong, but volatile demand and production disruptions affect results

SECOND QUARTER

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,466 (1,416) million, an increase of 3.5% on the same period the previous year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 74 (50) million, equating to an operating margin of 5.1% (3.5).

Earnings per share were SEK 1.64 (1.82). Adjusted earnings per share were SEK 1.64 (2.20).

JANUARY - JUNE

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,999 (2,803) million, an increase of 7.0% on the same period the previous year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 190 (166) million, equating to an operating margin of 6.3% (5.9).

Adjusted operating earnings totaled SEK 190 (174) million, equating to an adjusted operating margin

Earnings per share were SEK 4.86 (5.38). Adjusted earnings per share were SEK 4.86 (5.76).

Net debt amounted to SEK 1,333 (812) million. Net debt, excluding lease liabilities, totaled

lease liabilities, totaled 43.8% (51.9).

"Sales were strong again in Q2, although slightly lower than in the first quarter. Even so, the financial result did not match expectations. This is mainly due to continued volatile demand from our automotive customers in Europe, as well as the hardening furnace breakdown in Poland earlier in the year, which had a negative impact on productivity," says Christina Hallin, Interim President and CEO.

