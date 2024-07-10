Subaru of America, Inc.: Lifesaving Flight Sponsored by Subaru of America Helps Dozens of Shelter Dogs Find Greater Adoption Opportunities

Originally published on ASPCA®

This weekend, 40 dogs (30 puppies and 10 adults) were flown from Mobile SPCA in Mobile, Alabama, to the Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts, where they were then transported by ground to MSPCA-Angell: Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham, New Hampshire, where they will soon be made available for adoption. This flight and animal transport, sponsored by Subaru of America, Inc., is part of our Animal Relocation Program, which works with overcrowded shelters to relocate their animals to other shelters where those animals have greater chances of being adopted.

"We are grateful for Subaru's support of the ASPCA's Animal Relocation efforts," said Monique Ward, ASPCA Flight Manager. "Their contributions toward the animal transport flight allow the ASPCA to move more animals at once and enable the team to travel longer distances, like from Alabama to the Northeast, to shelters that have the capacity to take in adoptable pets and place them with families in their communities."

This transport is vital to Mobile SPCA as their shelter has experienced overcrowding with a high number of puppies and dogs consistently in their care. The transport will increase Mobile SPCA's capacity to assist more animals in need in their community and given the transported animals a better chance at finding the loving homes they deserve.

Our Relocation Program is the country's largest national transporter of animals, having transported over 260,000 animals since its inception. We also provide resources, support and training to both source and destination shelters with the goal to not only reduce overcrowding at partner shelters, but also to help shelters create and strengthen programs that will have a long-term effect on animal welfare in the surrounding community.

Click here to read on ASPCA

Photo courtesy of ASPCA





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com