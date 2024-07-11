

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group said it has signed a deal with the E energija group to deliver and install six N163/6.X wind turbines, totaling 42 MW capacity, in Lithuania. The agreement encompasses a comprehensive Premium-Plus service contract spanning 35 years for turbine maintenance.



The wind farm is being developed near the city of Kaunas. The delivery and installation of the Delta4000 series turbines on 159-metre tubular steel towers will begin in the second half of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for the same year.



