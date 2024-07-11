Hardman & Co Research

11-Jul-2024

Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) | Value added by defensive growth strategy

ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark delves into the insights and strategies outlined in his recent report CM day 2024: defensive growth value creation , which sheds light on the value added by the company's unique defensive growth strategy that has consistently delivered strong returns and long-term growth. Mark provides a comprehensive overview of ICGT's investment approach, the robustness of its capital structure, and the advantages of leveraging the ICGT platform. He also addresses key market dynamics, including debt pricing and availability, and elaborates on ICGT's capital allocation strategy.

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor, focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

