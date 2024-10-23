Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust plc: Portfolio: 14% EBITDA growth + widening margins The key message from ICGT's 1HFY'25 results (to July) is the continued strength of the operating companies, which delivered an average 14% LTM EBITDA growth. Margins have widened by ca.5% (average revenue growth 9.4%), which should help allay some concerns over the impact of the higher-rate environment. New investment is accelerating, and realisation activity continued with an average 26% uplift to carrying values on exit. A degree of short-term volatility is to be expected, and the five- and 10-year total annualised NAV per share return (12.5% and 13.2%, respectively) are a good reflection of what investors are getting from ICGT's defensive growth strategy. ICGT has a balanced capital return policy. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/icgt-portfolio-14-ebitda-growth-widening-margins/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ

