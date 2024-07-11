AGFA HealthCare and Corista Announce North America Launch of its Integrated Solution for Digital Transformation in Pathology

MORTSEL, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / AGFA HealthCare, a global leader in healthcare imaging management solutions, is pleased to announce that Enterprise Imaging for Pathology, powered by Corista DP3®, is now available in North America*. This specialty solution is built for Pathologists by Pathologists and healthcare software experts; enabling Pathologists to work comfortably in their familiar flow.

This sophisticated solution addresses the challenges that Pathology departments face as they transition from an analog to a digital landscape, which include reducing complexity, improving clinical collaboration, and enabling efficiencies in the pathology workflow. AGFA HealthCare's award-winning Enterprise Imaging Platform enables a secure and modular image consolidation strategy across multiple service lines. With Corista's integration, Enterprise Imaging for Pathology is set to introduce new capabilities which support pathology workflow challenges, paving the way for enhanced operations and superior patient care.

"Corista's DP3® image management system and the AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging Platform are accelerating the digital transformation in Pathology to unlock better access to care, improve care collaboration and optimize efficiency," said Mark Burgess, President, AGFA HealthCare, North America. "This integrated solution is designed to meet the growing demand for Pathology services under the constrained availability of Pathologists who play an essential role in patient care, diagnoses, and research. Furthermore, the ability to layer AI over whole slide imaging is opening new dimensions in research, innovation and better delivery of care for all."

Enterprise Imaging for Pathology, powered by Corista DP3®, offers comprehensive pathology case management and intra- and inter-organizational consultations, as well as data management and security. State-of-the-art functionalities include:

Advanced Workflows: Introducing a scanner-agnostic approach, including Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) management, image display and specialty collaboration.

Data Management: The solution stores imaging data, enables life cycle management, and - via XERO® Universal Viewer - makes them accessible on almost any workstation.

Unified solution: All data management capabilities are on a single platform, single-sign-on, and direct embedding with electronic health record (EHR) systems.

Seamless Collaboration: By eliminating pathology imaging siloes, Pathologists can easily and quickly share their digital pathology images with colleagues and tumor boards.

Streaming: Supports pathology images, which can be substantially larger than radiology or cardiology images. This web-based technology powered by Corista DP3(R), offers a one-click approach to stream and display large pathology files in near real-time, rather than requiring downloads.

Commenting on the launch of AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging for Pathology, powered by Corista DP3®, Corista CEO, Elizabeth Wingard states, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the AGFA HealthCare team and their forward-looking focus on Enterprise Imaging and AI, especially in pathology. Our long-standing work with top academic institutions demonstrates the potential of integrating pathology into the care continuum."

As this solution launches in North America, we invite Pathologists to work free of distraction - at the top of their craft - as technology then becomes an extension of their thought process - helping them focus on their high-value tasks.

Explore the possibilities of Enterprise Imaging for Pathology, powered by Corista DP3®, here.

*DP3® is CE-marked for in-vitro diagnostic use in Europe and is licensed by Health Canada for clinical diagnoses. DP3® is pursuing 510(k) clearance for diagnostic use in the United States, but is not currently cleared for primary diagnosis in the US.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channelling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. XERO is a registered trademark of AGFA HealthCare NV or its affiliates. All rights reserved. DP3® is a registered trademark of Corista, LLC. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: AGFA HealthCare

View the original press release on newswire.com.