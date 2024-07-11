Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Passing of Board Chairman Elias Vamvakas

Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced with regret that Board Chairman Elias Vamvakas has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce Elias' passing," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Elias was a loyal leader of our Board, respected mentor to me and collaborative partner to our Board members. He offered wise guidance and support - especially through the global pandemic and ensuing downturn, adding tremendous value to our company, our strategy and our people. He was a great colleague and an even better friend, and I feel an immense sense of gratitude to him for his insight, his perspective, his leadership, and his guidance the past five years here at Caldwell. On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire Caldwell team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Elias' family."

Mr. Vamvakas joined the Board in July of 2019 to fill the vacancy left by G. Edmund King's retirement. He was also the Chairman, CEO and founder of Greybrook Capital, a private equity firm focused on real estate and healthcare. Mr. Vamvakas was also chairman of Greenbrook-TMS NeuroHealth centers, (GTMS), the leading provider of TMS therapy in North America. He was also chairman of TearLab Corporation (TEAR), an ophthalmic device company developing and commercializing novel, lab-on-a-chip technologies that enable eye care practitioners to test for highly sensitive and specific biomarkers in tears at the point-of-care. Prior to Greybrook Capital, Mr. Vamvakas co-founded TLCVision (TLCV,TLC) where he served as Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Vamvakas is survived by his wife, Nancy Vamvakas; their three children, Olivia, Megan, and Michael; his father, Antonios Vamvakas; and his mother-in-law, Susan Fenwick.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

