Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Second Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended February 28, 2025. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

02.28.25

02.29.24

02.28.2525

02.29.24

Professional fees - Caldwell

20,190

14,946

38,579

29,112

Professional fees - IQTalent1

2,797

2,741

5,563

5,911

Consolidated professional fees

22,987

17,687

44,142

35,023

Direct expense reimbursements

171

179

376

378

Revenues

23,158

17,866

44,518

35,401

Cost of sales

18,187

14,061

35,130

29,105

Reimbursed direct expenses

171

179

376

378

Gross profit

4,800

3,626

9,012

5,918

Selling, general and administrative expenses2

5,449

4,783

9,642

9,305

Restructuring income3

-

-

-

(7,979

)

Operating profit (loss)

(649

)

(1,157

)

(630

)

4,592

Finance expenses (income)

(354

)

83

(840

)

495

Earnings (loss) before tax

(295

)

(1,240

)

210

4,097

Income tax (recovery) expense

(84

)

(375

)

(44

)

1,184

Net earnings (loss) after tax

(211

)

(865

)

254

2,913

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.007

)

$

(0.029

)

$

0.009

$

0.099

Basic earnings (loss) per share adjusted for restructuring income4

$

(0.007

)

$

(0.029

)

$

0.009

$

(0.073

)

  1. Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.

  2. Selling, general and administrative expenses include a benefit of $20 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price decrease in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $12 in the same quarter last year.

  3. Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first quarter of the prior year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

  4. Non-GAAP measure calculated by excluding tax-adjusted restructuring income from net earnings after tax, and dividing by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period. This measure allows for enhanced comparability of the current quarter results compared to the same quarter last year. See following page for the calculation.

"Our second quarter results reflect strong year-over-year growth at Caldwell, with an increase in professional fees of 35% and continued stability at IQTalent," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Except for a planned, strategic investment this quarter in our first firm-wide partner meeting in two years, the business delivered positive operating profit on a consolidated basis."

"Looking ahead to the second half of the fiscal year we are encouraged by our momentum in March yet prudent in our outlook. While certain sectors continue to invest and hire, we are observing some shifts in client sentiment, particularly in Canada and select U.S. sectors, that indicate a more cautious approach to hiring decisions in the short term on current market uncertainties."

Beck continued: "We continue to believe in the long-term resilience and value of our teams and talent solutions. We were pleased to add three new partners during the quarter and remain active in recruiting in the marketplace. While near-term demand may fluctuate, our focus remains on disciplined execution and providing clients with agile, insight-driven support to help them navigate change and seize opportunity."

The Board of Directors today also declared a dividend of 0.25 cents per Common Share (one-quarter of a cent per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on April 22, 2025, to be paid on June 17, 2025.

About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
The table below reconciles adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to our reported net earnings after tax. Restructuring income was $nil for the first and second quarters of fiscal 2025, as well as for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. As a result, adjusted EPS was the same as reported EPS for these periods.

Six months ended

02.29.24

Net earnings after tax (reported)

$

2,913

Less: After-tax restructuring income1

$

5,072

Adjusted loss

$

(2,159

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

29,558,932

Basic loss per share adjusted for restructuring income

$

(0.073

)

  1. Calculated by applying IQTalent's fiscal 2024 effective tax rate of 36.4% to pre-tax restructuring income of $7,979:
    Restructuring income $7,979
    Less: Tax at 36.4% $2,907
    After-tax restructuring income $5,072

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at 'February
28

As at 'August 31

2025

2024

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

7,796

19,634

Accounts receivable

15,461

12,664

Income taxes receivable

244

177

Unbilled revenue

6,650

5,859

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,976

2,327

32,127

40,661

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and other assets

293

276

Investments

1,737

1,682

Advances

1,254

904

Deferred income taxes

7,892

6,851

Property and equipment

1,652

1,698

Right-of-use assets

5,123

5,406

Intangible assets

65

88

Goodwill

11,831

11,186

Total Assets

61,974

68,752

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

2,862

3,409

Dividend payable

74

-

Compensation payable

18,566

26,023

Lease liability

1,643

1,644

23,145

31,076

Non-Current liabilities

Compensation payable

730

692

Lease liability

4,588

4,858

28,463

36,626

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

15,392

15,392

Contributed surplus

15,671

15,541

Treasury shares

(6

)

-

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,957

1,802

Deficit

(503

)

(609

)

Total equity

33,511

32,126

Total liabilities and equity

61,974

68,752

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28,
2025

February 29,
2024

February 28,
2025

February 29,
2024

Revenues

Professional fees

22,987

17,687

44,142

35,023

Direct expense reimbursements

171

179

376

378

23,158

17,866

44,518

35,401

Cost of sales expenses

Cost of sales

18,187

14,061

35,130

29,105

Reimbursed direct expenses

171

179

376

378

18,358

14,240

35,506

29,483

Gross Profit

4,800

3,626

9,012

5,918

Selling, general and administrative

5,449

4,783

9,642

9,305

Restructuring and other (income) expense

-

-

-

(7,979

)

5,449

4,783

9,642

1,326

Operating Profit (Loss)

(649

)

(1,157

)

(630

)

4,592

Finance expenses (income)

Interest expense on lease liability

99

105

200

502

Investment (income) expense

(64

)

(65

)

(185

)

(55

)

Foreign exchange (income) loss

(389

)

43

(855

)

48

Earnings (loss) before income tax

(295

)

(1,240

)

210

4,097

Income tax expense (recovery)

(84

)

(375

)

(44

)

1,184

Net earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company

(211

)

(865

)

254

2,913

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic

$

(0.007

)

$

(0.029

)

$

0.009

$

0.099

Diluted

$

(0.007

)

$

(0.029

)

$

0.009

$

0.098

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended

Six months ended

28-Feb-25

29-Feb-24

28-Feb-25

29-Feb-24

Net earnings (loss) for the period

(211

)

(865

)

254

2,913

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

Gain on marketable securities

-

31

1

36

Cumulative translation adjustment

535

(27

)

1,154

(24

)

324

(861

)

1,409

2,925

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Deficit

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

Treasury Shares

Cumulative Translation Adjustment

(Loss)Gain on Marketable Securities

Total Equity

Balance - August 31, 2023

(4,797

)

15,392

15,282

-

1,886

(39

)

27,724

Net earnings for the six months ended February 29, 2024

2,913

-

-

-

-

-

2,913

Share-based payment expense

-

-

131

-

-

-

131

Gain on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

-

36

36

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(24

)

-

(24

)

Balance - February 29, 2024

(1,884

)

15,392

15,413

-

1,862

(3

)

30,780

Balance - August 31, 2024

(609

)

15,392

15,541

-

1,806

(4

)

32,126

Net earnings for the six months ended February 28, 2025

254

-

-

-

-

-

254

Share-based payment expense

-

-

130

-

-

-

130

Dividend payments declared

(148

)

-

-

-

-

(148

)

Gain on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

Treasury Shares

-

-

-

(6

)

-

-

(6

)

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

1,154

-

1,154

Balance - February 28, 2025

(503

)

15,392

15,671

(6

)

2,960

(3

)

33,511

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Six months ended

February 28, 2025

'February 29, 2024

Cash flow provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net earnings for the period

254

2,913

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property and equipment

217

192

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

664

937

Amortization of intangible assets

28

27

Amortization of advances

687

248

Interest expense on lease liabilities

200

502

Share based payment expense

130

131

(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans

(576

)

(37

)

Losses related to equity accounted associate

60

246

(Gain) loss on lease modification

-

(7,741

)

Changes in working capital

(12,382

)

(10,458

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(10,718

)

(13,040

)

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(119

)

(211

)

Payment of advances

(1,130

)

(21

)

Repayment of advances

859

-

Sale of marketable securities

-

68

Purchase of marketable securities

-

(64

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(390

)

(228

)

Financing activities

Payment of lease liabilities

(881

)

(1,175

)

Payment of dividends

(74

)

-

Purchase of treasury shares

(6

)

-

Sublease payments received

-

16

Net cash used in financing activities

(961

)

(1,159

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

231

(66

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(11,838

)

(14,493

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

19,634

22,053

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

7,796

7,560

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



