Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended February 28, 2025. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.
Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
02.28.25
02.29.24
02.28.2525
02.29.24
Professional fees - Caldwell
20,190
14,946
38,579
29,112
Professional fees - IQTalent1
2,797
2,741
5,563
5,911
Consolidated professional fees
22,987
17,687
44,142
35,023
Direct expense reimbursements
171
179
376
378
Revenues
23,158
17,866
44,518
35,401
Cost of sales
18,187
14,061
35,130
29,105
Reimbursed direct expenses
171
179
376
378
Gross profit
4,800
3,626
9,012
5,918
Selling, general and administrative expenses2
5,449
4,783
9,642
9,305
Restructuring income3
-
-
-
(7,979
)
Operating profit (loss)
(649
)
(1,157
)
(630
)
4,592
Finance expenses (income)
(354
)
83
(840
)
495
Earnings (loss) before tax
(295
)
(1,240
)
210
4,097
Income tax (recovery) expense
(84
)
(375
)
(44
)
1,184
Net earnings (loss) after tax
(211
)
(865
)
254
2,913
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.007
)
$
(0.029
)
$
0.009
$
0.099
Basic earnings (loss) per share adjusted for restructuring income4
$
(0.007
)
$
(0.029
)
$
0.009
$
(0.073
)
Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.
Selling, general and administrative expenses include a benefit of $20 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price decrease in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $12 in the same quarter last year.
Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first quarter of the prior year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year.
Non-GAAP measure calculated by excluding tax-adjusted restructuring income from net earnings after tax, and dividing by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period. This measure allows for enhanced comparability of the current quarter results compared to the same quarter last year. See following page for the calculation.
"Our second quarter results reflect strong year-over-year growth at Caldwell, with an increase in professional fees of 35% and continued stability at IQTalent," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Except for a planned, strategic investment this quarter in our first firm-wide partner meeting in two years, the business delivered positive operating profit on a consolidated basis."
"Looking ahead to the second half of the fiscal year we are encouraged by our momentum in March yet prudent in our outlook. While certain sectors continue to invest and hire, we are observing some shifts in client sentiment, particularly in Canada and select U.S. sectors, that indicate a more cautious approach to hiring decisions in the short term on current market uncertainties."
Beck continued: "We continue to believe in the long-term resilience and value of our teams and talent solutions. We were pleased to add three new partners during the quarter and remain active in recruiting in the marketplace. While near-term demand may fluctuate, our focus remains on disciplined execution and providing clients with agile, insight-driven support to help them navigate change and seize opportunity."
The Board of Directors today also declared a dividend of 0.25 cents per Common Share (one-quarter of a cent per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on April 22, 2025, to be paid on June 17, 2025.
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
The table below reconciles adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to our reported net earnings after tax. Restructuring income was $nil for the first and second quarters of fiscal 2025, as well as for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. As a result, adjusted EPS was the same as reported EPS for these periods.
Six months ended
02.29.24
Net earnings after tax (reported)
$
2,913
Less: After-tax restructuring income1
$
5,072
Adjusted loss
$
(2,159
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
29,558,932
Basic loss per share adjusted for restructuring income
$
(0.073
)
Calculated by applying IQTalent's fiscal 2024 effective tax rate of 36.4% to pre-tax restructuring income of $7,979:
Restructuring income $7,979
Less: Tax at 36.4% $2,907
After-tax restructuring income $5,072
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.
We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241
Media:
Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
As at 'February
As at 'August 31
2025
2024
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
7,796
19,634
Accounts receivable
15,461
12,664
Income taxes receivable
244
177
Unbilled revenue
6,650
5,859
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,976
2,327
32,127
40,661
Non-current assets
Prepaid expenses and other assets
293
276
Investments
1,737
1,682
Advances
1,254
904
Deferred income taxes
7,892
6,851
Property and equipment
1,652
1,698
Right-of-use assets
5,123
5,406
Intangible assets
65
88
Goodwill
11,831
11,186
Total Assets
61,974
68,752
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
2,862
3,409
Dividend payable
74
-
Compensation payable
18,566
26,023
Lease liability
1,643
1,644
23,145
31,076
Non-Current liabilities
Compensation payable
730
692
Lease liability
4,588
4,858
28,463
36,626
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
15,392
15,392
Contributed surplus
15,671
15,541
Treasury shares
(6
)
-
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,957
1,802
Deficit
(503
)
(609
)
Total equity
33,511
32,126
Total liabilities and equity
61,974
68,752
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
Revenues
Professional fees
22,987
17,687
44,142
35,023
Direct expense reimbursements
171
179
376
378
23,158
17,866
44,518
35,401
Cost of sales expenses
Cost of sales
18,187
14,061
35,130
29,105
Reimbursed direct expenses
171
179
376
378
18,358
14,240
35,506
29,483
Gross Profit
4,800
3,626
9,012
5,918
Selling, general and administrative
5,449
4,783
9,642
9,305
Restructuring and other (income) expense
-
-
-
(7,979
)
5,449
4,783
9,642
1,326
Operating Profit (Loss)
(649
)
(1,157
)
(630
)
4,592
Finance expenses (income)
Interest expense on lease liability
99
105
200
502
Investment (income) expense
(64
)
(65
)
(185
)
(55
)
Foreign exchange (income) loss
(389
)
43
(855
)
48
Earnings (loss) before income tax
(295
)
(1,240
)
210
4,097
Income tax expense (recovery)
(84
)
(375
)
(44
)
1,184
Net earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company
(211
)
(865
)
254
2,913
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
(0.007
)
$
(0.029
)
$
0.009
$
0.099
Diluted
$
(0.007
)
$
(0.029
)
$
0.009
$
0.098
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Three months ended
Six months ended
28-Feb-25
29-Feb-24
28-Feb-25
29-Feb-24
Net earnings (loss) for the period
(211
)
(865
)
254
2,913
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings
Gain on marketable securities
-
31
1
36
Cumulative translation adjustment
535
(27
)
1,154
(24
)
324
(861
)
1,409
2,925
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Deficit
Share Capital
Contributed Surplus
Treasury Shares
Cumulative Translation Adjustment
(Loss)Gain on Marketable Securities
Total Equity
Balance - August 31, 2023
(4,797
)
15,392
15,282
-
1,886
(39
)
27,724
Net earnings for the six months ended February 29, 2024
2,913
-
-
-
-
-
2,913
Share-based payment expense
-
-
131
-
-
-
131
Gain on marketable securities available for sale
-
-
-
-
-
36
36
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(24
)
-
(24
)
Balance - February 29, 2024
(1,884
)
15,392
15,413
-
1,862
(3
)
30,780
Balance - August 31, 2024
(609
)
15,392
15,541
-
1,806
(4
)
32,126
Net earnings for the six months ended February 28, 2025
254
-
-
-
-
-
254
Share-based payment expense
-
-
130
-
-
-
130
Dividend payments declared
(148
)
-
-
-
-
(148
)
Gain on marketable securities available for sale
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
Treasury Shares
-
-
-
(6
)
-
-
(6
)
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
1,154
-
1,154
Balance - February 28, 2025
(503
)
15,392
15,671
(6
)
2,960
(3
)
33,511
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Six months ended
February 28, 2025
'February 29, 2024
Cash flow provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings for the period
254
2,913
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
217
192
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
664
937
Amortization of intangible assets
28
27
Amortization of advances
687
248
Interest expense on lease liabilities
200
502
Share based payment expense
130
131
(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans
(576
)
(37
)
Losses related to equity accounted associate
60
246
(Gain) loss on lease modification
-
(7,741
)
Changes in working capital
(12,382
)
(10,458
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(10,718
)
(13,040
)
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(119
)
(211
)
Payment of advances
(1,130
)
(21
)
Repayment of advances
859
-
Sale of marketable securities
-
68
Purchase of marketable securities
-
(64
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(390
)
(228
)
Financing activities
Payment of lease liabilities
(881
)
(1,175
)
Payment of dividends
(74
)
-
Purchase of treasury shares
(6
)
-
Sublease payments received
-
16
Net cash used in financing activities
(961
)
(1,159
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
231
(66
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(11,838
)
(14,493
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
19,634
22,053
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
7,796
7,560
SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.
