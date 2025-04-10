Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Second Quarter Results

Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended February 28, 2025. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 02.28.25 02.29.24 02.28.2525 02.29.24 Professional fees - Caldwell 20,190 14,946 38,579 29,112 Professional fees - IQTalent1 2,797 2,741 5,563 5,911 Consolidated professional fees 22,987 17,687 44,142 35,023 Direct expense reimbursements 171 179 376 378 Revenues 23,158 17,866 44,518 35,401 Cost of sales 18,187 14,061 35,130 29,105 Reimbursed direct expenses 171 179 376 378 Gross profit 4,800 3,626 9,012 5,918 Selling, general and administrative expenses2 5,449 4,783 9,642 9,305 Restructuring income3 - - - (7,979 ) Operating profit (loss) (649 ) (1,157 ) (630 ) 4,592 Finance expenses (income) (354 ) 83 (840 ) 495 Earnings (loss) before tax (295 ) (1,240 ) 210 4,097 Income tax (recovery) expense (84 ) (375 ) (44 ) 1,184 Net earnings (loss) after tax (211 ) (865 ) 254 2,913 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.007 ) $ (0.029 ) $ 0.009 $ 0.099 Basic earnings (loss) per share adjusted for restructuring income4 $ (0.007 ) $ (0.029 ) $ 0.009 $ (0.073 )

Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue. Selling, general and administrative expenses include a benefit of $20 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price decrease in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $12 in the same quarter last year. Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first quarter of the prior year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Non-GAAP measure calculated by excluding tax-adjusted restructuring income from net earnings after tax, and dividing by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period. This measure allows for enhanced comparability of the current quarter results compared to the same quarter last year. See following page for the calculation.

"Our second quarter results reflect strong year-over-year growth at Caldwell, with an increase in professional fees of 35% and continued stability at IQTalent," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Except for a planned, strategic investment this quarter in our first firm-wide partner meeting in two years, the business delivered positive operating profit on a consolidated basis."

"Looking ahead to the second half of the fiscal year we are encouraged by our momentum in March yet prudent in our outlook. While certain sectors continue to invest and hire, we are observing some shifts in client sentiment, particularly in Canada and select U.S. sectors, that indicate a more cautious approach to hiring decisions in the short term on current market uncertainties."

Beck continued: "We continue to believe in the long-term resilience and value of our teams and talent solutions. We were pleased to add three new partners during the quarter and remain active in recruiting in the marketplace. While near-term demand may fluctuate, our focus remains on disciplined execution and providing clients with agile, insight-driven support to help them navigate change and seize opportunity."

The Board of Directors today also declared a dividend of 0.25 cents per Common Share (one-quarter of a cent per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on April 22, 2025, to be paid on June 17, 2025.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The table below reconciles adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to our reported net earnings after tax. Restructuring income was $nil for the first and second quarters of fiscal 2025, as well as for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. As a result, adjusted EPS was the same as reported EPS for these periods.

Six months ended 02.29.24 Net earnings after tax (reported) $ 2,913 Less: After-tax restructuring income1 $ 5,072 Adjusted loss $ (2,159 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 29,558,932 Basic loss per share adjusted for restructuring income $ (0.073 )

Calculated by applying IQTalent's fiscal 2024 effective tax rate of 36.4% to pre-tax restructuring income of $7,979:

Restructuring income $7,979

Less: Tax at 36.4% $2,907

After-tax restructuring income $5,072

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

slathia@caldwell.com

+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at 'February

28 As at 'August 31 2025 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 7,796 19,634 Accounts receivable 15,461 12,664 Income taxes receivable 244 177 Unbilled revenue 6,650 5,859 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,976 2,327 32,127 40,661 Non-current assets Prepaid expenses and other assets 293 276 Investments 1,737 1,682 Advances 1,254 904 Deferred income taxes 7,892 6,851 Property and equipment 1,652 1,698 Right-of-use assets 5,123 5,406 Intangible assets 65 88 Goodwill 11,831 11,186 Total Assets 61,974 68,752 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 2,862 3,409 Dividend payable 74 - Compensation payable 18,566 26,023 Lease liability 1,643 1,644 23,145 31,076 Non-Current liabilities Compensation payable 730 692 Lease liability 4,588 4,858 28,463 36,626 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 15,392 15,392 Contributed surplus 15,671 15,541 Treasury shares (6 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,957 1,802 Deficit (503 ) (609 ) Total equity 33,511 32,126 Total liabilities and equity 61,974 68,752

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended February 28,

2025 February 29,

2024 February 28,

2025 February 29,

2024 Revenues Professional fees 22,987 17,687 44,142 35,023 Direct expense reimbursements 171 179 376 378 23,158 17,866 44,518 35,401 Cost of sales expenses Cost of sales 18,187 14,061 35,130 29,105 Reimbursed direct expenses 171 179 376 378 18,358 14,240 35,506 29,483 Gross Profit 4,800 3,626 9,012 5,918 Selling, general and administrative 5,449 4,783 9,642 9,305 Restructuring and other (income) expense - - - (7,979 ) 5,449 4,783 9,642 1,326 Operating Profit (Loss) (649 ) (1,157 ) (630 ) 4,592 Finance expenses (income) Interest expense on lease liability 99 105 200 502 Investment (income) expense (64 ) (65 ) (185 ) (55 ) Foreign exchange (income) loss (389 ) 43 (855 ) 48 Earnings (loss) before income tax (295 ) (1,240 ) 210 4,097 Income tax expense (recovery) (84 ) (375 ) (44 ) 1,184 Net earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company (211 ) (865 ) 254 2,913 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.007 ) $ (0.029 ) $ 0.009 $ 0.099 Diluted $ (0.007 ) $ (0.029 ) $ 0.009 $ 0.098

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended Six months ended 28-Feb-25 29-Feb-24 28-Feb-25 29-Feb-24 Net earnings (loss) for the period (211 ) (865 ) 254 2,913 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings Gain on marketable securities - 31 1 36 Cumulative translation adjustment 535 (27 ) 1,154 (24 ) 324 (861 ) 1,409 2,925

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Deficit Share Capital Contributed Surplus Treasury Shares Cumulative Translation Adjustment (Loss)Gain on Marketable Securities Total Equity Balance - August 31, 2023 (4,797 ) 15,392 15,282 - 1,886 (39 ) 27,724 Net earnings for the six months ended February 29, 2024 2,913 - - - - - 2,913 Share-based payment expense - - 131 - - - 131 Gain on marketable securities available for sale - - - - - 36 36 Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - - (24 ) - (24 ) Balance - February 29, 2024 (1,884 ) 15,392 15,413 - 1,862 (3 ) 30,780 Balance - August 31, 2024 (609 ) 15,392 15,541 - 1,806 (4 ) 32,126 Net earnings for the six months ended February 28, 2025 254 - - - - - 254 Share-based payment expense - - 130 - - - 130 Dividend payments declared (148 ) - - - - (148 ) Gain on marketable securities available for sale - - - - - 1 1 Treasury Shares - - - (6 ) - - (6 ) Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - - 1,154 - 1,154 Balance - February 28, 2025 (503 ) 15,392 15,671 (6 ) 2,960 (3 ) 33,511

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Six months ended February 28, 2025 'February 29, 2024 Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings for the period 254 2,913 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash Depreciation of property and equipment 217 192 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 664 937 Amortization of intangible assets 28 27 Amortization of advances 687 248 Interest expense on lease liabilities 200 502 Share based payment expense 130 131 (Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans (576 ) (37 ) Losses related to equity accounted associate 60 246 (Gain) loss on lease modification - (7,741 ) Changes in working capital (12,382 ) (10,458 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,718 ) (13,040 ) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (119 ) (211 ) Payment of advances (1,130 ) (21 ) Repayment of advances 859 - Sale of marketable securities - 68 Purchase of marketable securities - (64 ) Net cash used in investing activities (390 ) (228 ) Financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (881 ) (1,175 ) Payment of dividends (74 ) - Purchase of treasury shares (6 ) - Sublease payments received - 16 Net cash used in financing activities (961 ) (1,159 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 231 (66 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,838 ) (14,493 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 19,634 22,053 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 7,796 7,560

