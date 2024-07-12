

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) issued an update to its assets under management in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2024. AuM is estimated at $49.5 billion at 30 June 2024. Assets under management decreased by $2.4 billion over the period, comprising negative investment performance of $0.4 billion and net outflows of $2.0 billion.



Mark Coombs, CEO, Ashmore Group, said: 'Emerging Markets have demonstrated resilience over the past few years, with effective monetary and fiscal policies underpinning superior GDP growth. The developed world faces numerous headwinds following a period of pro-cyclical fiscal expansion and a sharp increase in the cost of government debt. As the trajectories of emerging and developed countries continue to diverge, investor appetite for Emerging Markets exposure will improve and capital flows will follow, supporting higher risk-adjusted returns in Emerging Markets over the medium term.'



