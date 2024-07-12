Mobile Global Esports: MOGO Esports Receives an Invite for BGMS 2024

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. ("MOGO" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MGAM), India's leading esports organization, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Battle Ground Master Series (BGMS) 2024, organized by Nodwin Gaming and broadcast on the Star Sports Network. This prestigious tournament, now in its third season, will feature 24 elite teams competing for glory starting on the 19th of July.

Mogo Esports has been invited to participate in this LAN event, which will be held in Delhi. Our squad, consisting of the champions of last year's BGMS Season 2, remains intact and ready to showcase their exceptional skills and teamwork. This formidable line-up also represented Mogo Esports in the Battle Ground India Series 2024, further solidifying our values and faith in this team along with the strong synergy and competitive edge that we have built.

Last year, this line-up triumphed in the Battleground India Series, cementing their legacy as champions. Although Mogo Esports didn't secure the title this year, the Battle Ground Master Series presents a crucial opportunity for a strong comeback. This tournament is not only a chance to reclaim our position at the pinnacle of esports but also to demonstrate what a powerhouse Mogo Esports is. The BGMS 2024 is vital as it provides a platform to prove that Mogo Esports remains a formidable force in the esports arena.

"Our focus has always been on nurturing and developing our team's potential rather than making quick fixes with new players," said Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of Mogo Esports. "We believe in the talent of our current line-up, which has already proven their mettle by winning BGMS Season 2. This year's Battle Ground Master Series is our opportunity to demonstrate that true strength comes from perseverance and unity. We are confident that our team will rise to the occasion and show the world what Mogo Esports is truly capable of."

Mogo Esports believes in the strength and potential of all the players and is confident that this team has what it takes to claim the BGMS 2024 trophy. We are excited to embark on this journey and compete against some of the best teams in the region.

About MOGO

MOGO is an up-and-coming global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest growing, and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands, and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

