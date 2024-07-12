

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever Plc (UL) is reportedly planning to cut one third of office jobs in Europe by 2025.



According to a report published by the Financial Times, the FTSE 100 company is planning to reduce up to 3200 roles out of a total of 11000 office jobs, mostly in London and Rotterdam. Factory jobs might not be affected. The report said the company has been under pressure from activist shareholders including Nelson Peltz to boost growth. The FT said Unilever will start a consultation process over the next few weeks.



Earlier in March, the company had announced its plan to cut 7500 jobs globally. Unilever has around 128,000 employees in total.



