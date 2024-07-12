Magna Exteriors and Woodburn Capital Partners have signed a 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) in Czechia. The agreement covers energy generated on-site at a 2. 4 MW solar plant located at Magna Exteriors' site in the northwestern part of the country. Magna Exteriors (Bohemia), the Czech unit of Canadian automotive company Magna International, has signed a 15-year PPA with Czech renewable energy developer Woodburn Capital Partners. The contract is based on a 2. 4 MW rooftop PV installation at a Magna Exteriors factory in Liberec. The installation of the CZK 52 million ($2. 22 million) ...

