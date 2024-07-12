Anzeige
Freitag, 12.07.2024
PR Newswire
12.07.2024 17:12 Uhr
137 Leser
Oscillate Plc - Agreement with Quantum Hydrogen Inc

Oscillate Plc - Agreement with Quantum Hydrogen Inc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

12 July 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Agreement with Quantum Hydrogen, Inc.

Oscillate is pleased to announce that it has entered into non-binding Heads of Terms regarding the potential acquisition of Quantum Hydrogen, Inc., a corporation established in the State of Texas, USA ("Quantum").

About Quantum:

On 24 January 2024, Quantum exercised an option giving it exploration rights over approximately 60,000 acres in the state of Minnesota, a region with a rich mining heritage, and well-endowed with infrastructure. The area includes overlying extensive banded iron formations which the Directors believe have the potential to generate hydrogen gases.

The Heads of Terms provide for a 60-calendar day due diligence period and the Company will make further announcements as necessary.

Steve Xerri, Oscillate Executive Director, commented: "We believe that Quantum could be an attractive introduction to the growing Hydrogen Energy space in a country where demand for 'Green Hydrogen' abounds. We look forward to updating investors in due course."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 979


