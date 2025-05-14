Oscillate Plc - Duékoué Prospect Update and proposed exploration programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

14 May 2025

Update on the Duékoué Prospect and proposed exploration programme

Oscillate PLC ("Oscillate" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Duékoué Project ("Duékoué") following the formation of a Joint Venture Partnership and earn-in agreement with La Miniere de L'Elephant SARL ("Laminele", together the "JV Partnership") as announced on 30 April 2025. Duékoué, is a copper-gold-molybdenum ("Cu-Au-Mo") prospect located in the District des Montagnes in western Côte d'Ivoire.

Geological mineralisation

Historic data suggests multiple mineralisation models, including Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and porphyry copper-molybdenum systems. Further exploration is required to confirm the geological model; the planned work programme will clarify this.

Planned work programme - Phase I

An initial programme will be advanced in order to confirm the historic data compiled by the Société pour le Développement Minier de la Côte d'Ivoire ("SODEMI") in the 1970s. This programme will aim to complete the following work in Q2- Q3 2025.

A limited geological mapping and soil geochemical sampling programme over selected lines covering the SODEMI identified anomalies. This will both accurately locate the anomalies and confirm the data obtained in the 70s.

Ground magnetics on the same profiles will give the magnetic signature of the geochemical anomalies enabling better interpretations of the geology.

Further mapping will be undertaken to better understand a postulated late-stage granitoid circular structure hosting the molybdenum-copper mineralisation. The Company has established that several large xenoliths of other lithotypes are present within the mapped Duékoué granite and it is Oscillate's intention to locate these with more certainty as it will aid in setting the next phase of exploration.

Planned work programme - Phase II

Following the initial Phase I work programme, which is expected to be completed in Q3, planning will commence for Phase II. This will start when the rainy season finishes in September/October. It is thought likely that a pitting and trenching programme to investigate the geology and mineralisation will be the focus ahead of any drilling campaign that may be considered.

While this project may be considered brown field in nature, the work planned can rapidly elevate the potential of the area and that the drilling planned for the Q3 2025 may well produce very interesting results.

Oscillate CEO, Robin Birchall, commented:

"Together with our JV partner, Laminele, we are excited to be advancing the early-stage exploration programme at Duékoué. The planned work programme will look to confirm and expand on the SODEMI data, as well as identify further Mo-Cu anomalies suggested by historic geochemistry. We believe that these may well indicate an area of significant economic potential.

"This exploration programme actions the next step in our strategy of progressing strategic metals opportunities to create long-term value for our shareholders. We look forward to updating the market following the completion of Phase I of the planned work programme."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

https://oscillateplc.com

Robin Birchall, CEO

robinbirchall@oscillateplc.com

Telephone: + 44 (0) 7711 313 019

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9795

Notes to Editors:

OSCILLATE PLC is an investment issuer listed on the Aquis Growth Market Stock Exchange with the ticker AQSE: MUSH. Oscillate is focussed on advancing exploration and development-stage strategic metals opportunities focussed on Copper to deliver compelling and long-term value for shareholders.

The Company has commenced a strategic process of reviewing acquisition opportunities. As part of this strategy, the Company has entered a Joint Venture Partnership with Evolution Energy Minerals plc to develop the Chikundo Prospect, a volcanic hosted massive sulphide (VHMS) Copper (Cu)-Lead (Pb)-Zinc (Zn) prospect located within the Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania.

Further to this, Oscillate has entered into a Joint Venture Partnership with La Miniere de L'Elephant SARL to advance exploration at the Duékoué Project; Duékoué is a copper-gold-molybdenum ("Cu-Au-Mo") prospect located in the District des Montagnes in western Côte d'Ivoire