

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Airbus and Thales are actively considering a merger of their space activities, which would consolidate Airbus Defence & Space and Thales Alenia Space, French business paper La Tribune reported citing unnamed sources.



The report noted that the companies have initiated preliminary discussions. The discussions involve examining various scenarios. At this stage, all parties involved remain highly cautious about the potential success of these talks, especially given the history of failed attempts to merge their space activities over the past fifteen years.



