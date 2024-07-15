Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech provides update on the clinical phase Ib/IIa study with tasquinimod in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma

Lund, July 15 2024 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announced an update to a clinical study of tasquinimod in patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) being conducted at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

The study is ongoing in its expansion cohort at the optimal dose of tasquinimod in combination with the standard anti-myeloma regimen of ixazomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (IRd). Data from 11 patients so far treated with the combination indicate that adding tasquinimod to IRd shows no unexpected or dose-limiting toxicity and is generally well tolerated. The specific anti-myeloma activity of tasquinimod in this combination is evidenced by three patients with clinical benefit (one partial response and two minimal responses) among the 9 patients who were previously refractory to their most recent combination regimen including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory drug.

Enrollment in the study continues with a goal of enrolling up to 6 more patients who are refractory to their most recent proteasome inhibitor/ immunomodulatory drug combination.

"These are clinically meaningful disease responses in patients with highly refractory multiple myeloma who based on their prior treatment history would not have been expected to have a response to the IRd backbone regimen itself. These results increase our enthusiasm for the role of tasquinimod in modulating the bone marrow microenvironment to overcome treatment resistance and improve current myeloma therapies. We look forward to enrolling more patients to further confirm the clinical benefit of tasquinimod in multiple myeloma." Says Dr Dan Vogl, Principal Investigator.

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio, of which tasquinimod and laquinimod are wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators with a mode of action that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function. The projects are in clinical development for hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies are being prepared. Also ongoing is a clinical Phase Ib/IIa study in multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is in clinical development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation is ongoing to support phase II development together with a partner. The third pipeline project is naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, which is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

About tasquinimod

Tasquinimod is an orally active small molecule immunomodulator with a novel mode of action, blocking tumor supporting pathways in the bone marrow microenvironment. Tasquinimod is being developed as a new immunomodulatory treatment for hematological malignances. Tasquinimod has previously been studied as an anti-cancer agent in patients with solid cancers, including a phase III randomized trial in patients with metastatic prostate cancer. The tolerability of tasquinimod is well-characterized based on these previous experiences. Tasquinimod has demonstrated a clear therapeutic potential in preclinical models of multiple myeloma, when used as a single agent and in combination with standard multiple myeloma therapy. A clinical Phase Ib/IIa study is ongoing with tasquinimod in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. Tasquinimod ameliorates disease development in preclinical models for myelofibrosis. In February 2022 Active Biotech entered into an exclusive patent license agreement with Oncode Institute, a foundation acting on behalf of Erasmus Universiteit Medisch Centrum (Erasmus MC) to develop and commercialize tasquinimod in myelofibrosis. Clinical studies with tasquinimod in patients with myelofibrosis are planned to start in 2024.

